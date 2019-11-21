Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former senior National Security Council official Fiona Hill cleared the air about the theory that U.S. allies in Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections; The California Supreme Court delivered a win to President Donald Trump and blocked a newly passed state law that would have required him to release tax returns to voters before the March primary; The Senate passed a temporary short-term spending bill to avoid a shutdown and keep the federal government running through Dec. 20, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump and some House Republicans have aired a theory that U.S. allies in Ukraine, rather than adversaries in Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections. Testifying before Congress on Thursday, former senior National Security Council official Fiona Hill cleared the air.

2.) The U.S. Senate passed a temporary short-term spending bill Thursday to avoid a shutdown and keep the federal government running through Dec. 20.

3.) A DNA test established “with scientific certainty” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby at the center of a paternity suit despite his previous denials that the 1-year-old was his.

4.) Hours after significant testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, the 10 top-polling Democratic presidential candidates convened in Atlanta Wednesday evening for the fifth primary debate while focusing on the president and broader issues.

Regional

5.) The California Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a win to President Donald Trump and blocked a newly passed state law that would have required him to release tax returns to California voters before the March primary.

6.) California telegraphed its intention to sue the Trump administration Thursday over water policy in the state, as state regulators say they must take action to protect endangered fish species.

International

7.) As popular protests engulf several South American countries, Colombia’s turn arrived Thursday. The country was expected to be paralyzed by the broadest expression of political discontent in its modern history.

8.) In a scathing report, Amnesty International said Thursday the business models of tech giants Facebook and Google, which make huge profits by gathering and selling data on people, are seriously undermining the privacy and human rights of billions of people.