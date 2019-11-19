Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including two impeachment inquiry witnesses requested by the House Intelligence Committee’s GOP minority bemoaned that a once-bipartisan agreement on the importance of U.S.-Ukraine relations has become a political football; The Senate confirmed a Florida Supreme Court justice to a seat on the 11th Circuit and advanced the nomination of one of his colleagues, bringing President Donald Trump within striking distance of flipping the Atlanta-based appeals court; Swedish prosecutors said they are dropping a rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and more.

National

1.) After hearing from two witnesses attacked by President Trump and House Republicans during the morning session on Tuesday, another pair requested by the House Intelligence Committee’s GOP minority bemoaned that a once-bipartisan agreement on the importance of U.S.-Ukraine relations has become a political football.

2.) Inside the situation room in July, a decorated Army colonel and a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence listened in on U.S. President Donald Trump’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky and grew concerned at what they heard.

3.) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed a Florida Supreme Court justice to a seat on the 11th Circuit and advanced the nomination of one of his colleagues, bringing President Donald Trump within striking distance of flipping the Atlanta-based appeals court.

4.) With time running short for lawmakers to pass a funding bill and avert a government shutdown, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a short-term spending plan that will fund the government through Dec. 20.

Regional

5.) Citing the need for enhanced studies on the environmental impacts caused by two popular oil and gas drilling techniques, California officials announced Tuesday the state is suspending new permits for fracking and high-pressure steam operations.

6.) The leaders of a Texas county glorified the Second Amendment on Tuesday and struck a defiant tone in the face of mounting nationwide pressure for stricter gun laws, passing a resolution declaring the county a “gun sanctuary.”

International

7.) Swedish prosecutors on Tuesday said they are dropping a rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who could face extradition to the United States for his involvement in exposing alleged war crimes committed by the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan.

8.) The European Court of Human Rights found Russia violated its citizens’ right to freedom of assembly and expression in a pair of rulings Tuesday.