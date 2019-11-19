Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the stage is set for eight witnesses to testify publicly this week in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump; A lawyer for House Democrats told the D.C. Circuit about mounting evidence that the president lied to Robert Mueller; Former Vice President Joe Biden has retained his 20-point lead in South Carolina among likely Democratic primary voters, and more.

National

1.) Republicans clamoring for so-called firsthand witnesses in the impeachment inquiry will get the genuine article Tuesday as National Security Council official Alex Vindman appears for the second week of public proceedings.

2.) Calling for grand jury records in the special counsel’s investigation to be made public, a lawyer for House Democrats told the D.C. Circuit on Monday about mounting evidence that the president lied to Robert Mueller.

3.) Former Vice President Joe Biden has retained his 20-point lead in South Carolina among likely Democratic primary voters, according to a new poll released Monday.

4.) According to a study published Monday, the Green New Deal had bipartisan support when it was first proposed in 2018, but that steadily eroded as partisan polarization crept in and the cacophony swayed public opinion to different ends of the political spectrum.

5.) A former government employee who participated in the Trump administration’s policy of sending immigrants back to Mexico from the U.S. to wait out their asylum claims is now speaking out against the program, calling it an illegal process that endangers asylum seekers.

6.) The Supreme Court agreed Monday to temporarily block a lower court ruling that would have required President Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm to turn over his personal financial records to Congress.

International

7.) With another member approved Monday, European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen is set to begin the new session of her executive body next month.

8.) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday the United States will no longer treat Israeli settlements in the West Bank as violations of international law, reversing a 40-year old State Department legal opinion.