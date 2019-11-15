Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former Ambassador Marie Yovanovich received a standing ovation in Congress after testifying for six hours about the harrowing intimidation campaign she faced from President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani; Roger Stone can now add convicted felon to the list of colorful monikers he’s collected over decades in Washington; A federal jury found an anti-abortion cohort led by David Daleiden caused substantial harm to Planned Parenthood by infiltrating abortion industry conferences to secretly tape abortion doctors and staff, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Six months after her unceremonious ouster, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovich received a standing ovation Friday in Congress after testifying for six hours about the harrowing intimidation campaign she faced from President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

2.) Roger Stone can now add convicted felon to the list of colorful monikers he’s collected over decades in Washington, besides dirty trickster, political provocateur and longtime Trump adviser.

3.) A federal jury found an anti-abortion cohort led by David Daleiden caused substantial harm to Planned Parenthood by infiltrating abortion industry conferences to secretly tape abortion doctors and staff – and awarded punitive damages of $870,000.

4.) The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to weigh in on a high-stakes tech battle between Google and Oracle over whether companies can copyright certain types of computer code.

5.) About two weeks after announcing her plan to provide Medicare for All without raising middle-class taxes, Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren explained Friday how she intends to launch that new health care system.

6.) The Trump administration announced new rules Friday that would require hospitals and insurers to disclose the actual cost of common medical procedures.

International

7.) Keeping key details of the call that sparked his impeachment inquiry under wraps, President Donald Trump released a memo Friday about his first apparent call to the newly elected president of Ukraine.

8.) In exile in Mexico this week, ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales said he’d learned there was a $50,000 bounty on his head and feared that if he remained there would be a massacre of his supporters.