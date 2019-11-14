Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee kicked off the long-awaited open hearings in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry with the stark message that democracy hangs in its balance; Two nominees to the federal bench in California received a warm welcome in the Senate Judiciary Committee; The U.K. Parliament race is being defined by tactical voting and electoral pacts over Brexit, and more.

National

1.) The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee kicked off the long-awaited open hearings in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry on Wednesday with the stark message that democracy hangs in its balance.

2.) With the state facing a nation-high number of judicial emergencies on its district courts, two nominees to the federal bench in California received a warm welcome in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

3.) As open hearings in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry began on Capitol Hill, a poll released Wednesday finds that most voters have already made up their minds and are unlikely to change their opinion about impeachment.

4.) President Donald Trump has fallen behind the top five Democratic presidential candidates in a new survey of registered voters in Georgia.

Regional

5.) Lawmakers, judges, lawyers and litigants agree: New York state has one of the largest court systems in the world but one of the most complex and cumbersome trial procedures in the country.

6.) Thousands of members with the largest union of university employees in California went on statewide strike Wednesday to bring attention to job outsourcing and stalled contract negotiations.

International

7.) With the United Kingdom set to vote for a new Parliament in a month, the race is being defined by tactical voting and electoral pacts over Brexit, the question mark looming over the election.

8.) Faced with a surge in support in Sunday elections for the far-right nationalist Vox party, Spain’s Socialist party will try to form a coalition government with a smaller far-left party it had previously rejected as a partner.