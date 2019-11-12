Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including hundreds of protesters set up rainy camp in front of the Supreme Court as the justices dived into President Donald Trump’s abrupt abandonment of a program that protects qualifying young immigrants from deportation; A former campaign aide testified that Roger Stone told then-candidate Trump in July 2016 that WikiLeaks would release documents hacked by Russians in the months leading up to the election; President-elect Ursula von der Leyen’s European Commission took a step forward with the initial approval of three commissioners, and more.

National

1.) Hundreds of protesters set up rainy camp Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court as the justices dived into President Donald Trump’s abrupt abandonment of a program that protects qualifying young immigrants from deportation.

2.) Wednesday marks the start of televised testimony as lawmakers work to impeach President Donald Trump, ramping up public scrutiny on an administration that has seen its share of closely watched hearings in Congress.

3.) The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to intervene in a lawsuit against Remington Arms by a survivor of the Sandy Hook Elementary School and several relatives of some of the 26 people killed with the gunmaker’s rifle.

4.) A former campaign aide testified Tuesday that Roger Stone told then-candidate Donald Trump in July 2016 that WikiLeaks would release documents hacked by Russians in the months leading up to the election.

Regional

5.) Widespread power blackouts and years of destructive wildfires have brought California to a place where it has never been: Lawmakers are looking at replacing the nation’s largest utility with a public entity.

6.) In a study of a landmark California labor law detested by business groups and gig economy titans, researchers concluded Tuesday that the union-backed bill will cover a majority of independent contractors and affect more than just Uber and Lyft drivers.

International

7.) Already delayed by a month, President-elect Ursula von der Leyen’s European Commission took a step forward Tuesday with the initial approval of three commissioners.

8.) A judge in the Netherlands ruled that the Dutch government must make all possible efforts to repatriate Dutch children from detention camps holding relatives of Islamic State fighters in Syria, but it does not have the same obligation to their mothers.