Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a new transcript from impeachment investigators quotes the acting White House Chief of Staff as saying Ukraine would have to open investigations sought by President Donald Trump as a condition for Ukraine’s president getting a White House visit; Alan Dershowitz brought counterclaims against the prominent lawyer for two of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers before the ink on the lawyer’s defamation suit was even dry; The United Nations’ highest court ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear claims that Russia illegally financed separatist groups in eastern Ukraine, and more.

National

1.) A new transcript released Friday from impeachment investigators quotes Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, as saying Ukraine would have to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son and the 2016 presidential election as a condition for Ukraine’s president getting a White House visit.

2.) Alan Dershowitz brought counterclaims against the prominent lawyer for two of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers before the ink on the lawyer’s defamation suit was even dry.

3.) The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a case that will decide whether companies with “.com” or other domains in their names can receive federal trademark protection, even if their names would otherwise be generic.

4.) Steve Bannon testified in Washington, D.C. federal court Friday that Roger Stone was the Trump campaign’s only inroad to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election.

International

5.) On an airplane trip back to Paris from a visit to French islands in the Indian Ocean, Emmanuel Macron did something no other French president has done: He let himself be interviewed by a journalist with Valeurs Actuelles, a magazine long associated with France’s ultra-conservative wing.

6.) In a big win for Ukraine, the United Nations’ highest court ruled Friday that it has jurisdiction to hear Kiev’s claims that Russia illegally financed separatist groups in eastern Ukraine.

Regional

7.) In his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief communes with the sun and fog on the California coast.

8.) The GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature quickly shut down a special floor session meant to debate gun reform, fulfilling a promise made almost immediately after the session was called by the Democratic governor.