Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to let medical workers refuse services based on their religious beliefs and moral objections; The House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump released the full transcript of a top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine saying he understood military aid hinged on Ukraine announcing investigations sought by Trump; The Justice Department told a federal jury that Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone lied to Congress about his communications with WikiLeaks in order to protect the president, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge blocked an attempt Wednesday by the Trump administration to let medical workers refuse services, including abortions, based on their religious beliefs and moral objections.

2.) New York City voted overwhelmingly that they want ranked-choice voting in elections, one of five revisions to the City Charter that passed on Election Day.

3.) The House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday released the full transcript of a top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine saying he understood military aid hinged on Ukraine announcing investigations sought by Trump.

4.) In a stunning layout of the events federal prosecutors aim to prove transpired at the highest levels of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, the Justice Department told a federal jury that Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone lied to Congress about his communications with WikiLeaks in order to protect the president.

5.) On the hook for polluting the Pacific Ocean with millions of gallons of treated sewage every day, a lawyer for Hawaii’s Maui County told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a ruling against it will open another set of floodgates.

6.) The first public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will take place next week, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff announced Wednesday.

Regional

7.) A year out from the next presidential election, the Florida Supreme Court is poised to decide whether felons must pay fines and restitution to cast their ballot in that race.

8.) Already cast as a constitutional “trampling” by a federal judge, California’s bid to reveal President Donald Trump’s tax returns to primary voters sputtered again Wednesday before the state Supreme Court.