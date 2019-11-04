Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Second Circuit refused to block New York’s subpoenas of President Donald Trump’s accounting firm; The White House formally notified the United Nations it plans to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement; European countries are coming under more pressure to take back and prosecute their citizens who left to fight for the Islamic State, and more.

National

1.) Citing the cases of Presidents Clinton and Nixon, the Second Circuit refused Monday to block New York’s subpoenas of President Donald Trump’s accounting firm.

2.) The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump released transcript excerpts Monday of the closed-door depositions of two Trump administration officials who testified in mid-October.

3.) Fulfilling one of President Donald Trump’s campaign pledges and putting the future of a landmark environmental deal firmly on the 2020 presidential ballot, the White House on Monday formally notified the United Nations it plans to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

4.) The Trump administration announced new sanctions Monday on the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis, which gripped the nation as 52 Americans were held hostage for 444 days during a student takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Regional

5.) President Donald Trump spent Sunday afternoon tweeting about the importance of Virginia voting Republican when all 140 state legislative seats are up for grabs Tuesday.

6.) For insight into just how vitriolic this year’s gubernatorial race in Kentucky is, you needn’t look further than the final debate between Republican incumbent Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.

International

7.) European countries are coming under more pressure to take back and prosecute their citizens who left Europe to fight for the Islamic State and who are now held in captivity in Syria and Turkey.

8.) A Dutch university and an anti-discrimination organization faced off Monday before the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights over a women-only hiring policy.