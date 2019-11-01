Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke officially dropped out of the Democratic presidential race; California will draft a plan to take over Pacific Gas and Electric’s operations if it cannot compensate fire victims and emerge from bankruptcy by June 2020; President Donald Trump and British politician Nigel Farage joined forces to push Prime Minister Boris Johnson into backing an even more hardcore Brexit strategy, and more.

National

1.) Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke officially dropped out of the presidential race on Friday, ending a campaign that struggled for months to break through to voters on a national stage despite the Texas Democrat’s enthusiastic kickoff and early infusion of cash.

2.) The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear the case of two people ordered to repay $26 million they bilked out of Chinese investors through a program that gives U.S. visas in exchange for foreign investment in the United States.

3.) President Donald Trump’s approval rating took a hit among members in his own party, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday.

Regional

4.) California will draft a plan to take over Pacific Gas and Electric’s operations if it cannot compensate fire victims and emerge from bankruptcy by June 30, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

5.) A wildfire burning across ridgetops in Southern California ballooned to over 8,000 acres Thursday night and showed no signs of relenting into Friday.

6.) The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected an election watchdog group’s challenge to Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan’s victory last year, finding that claims of voting machine irregularities and statistical discrepancies in voting patterns do not warrant a do-over race.

International

7.) In a tag-team effort, President Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, a nationalist British politician supported by the far right, joined forces to push Prime Minister Boris Johnson into breaking off ties with the European Union and backing an even more hardcore Brexit strategy before the December elections.

8.) The start of the new European Commission, slated to open Friday, will be delayed at least a month, as three commissioners remain unseated.