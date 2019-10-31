Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the House of Representatives brought President Donald Trump one step closer to facing impeachment Thursday as lawmakers voted in favor of a resolution that outlines precisely how the inquiry will unfold in the coming weeks and months; Wildfires driven by strong Santa Ana winds raged across Southern California for a fourth day; A German court shot down a lawsuit brought by three farming families accusing the government of not doing enough to halt climate change, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The House of Representatives brought President Donald Trump one step closer to facing impeachment Thursday as lawmakers voted 232-196, split on party lines, in favor of a resolution that outlines precisely how the impeachment inquiry will unfold in the coming weeks and months.

2.) While delaying votes on two contentious nominees to federal appeals courts, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a nominee to a federal court in Missouri with a history of handling anti-abortion litigation in court.

3.) Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a significant lead over his 2020 Democratic rivals in Pennsylvania, according to a poll published Thursday.

Regional

4.) The Texas Democratic Party asked a federal judge to block a new state law it says Republicans passed with the goal of disenfranchising thousands of college students by placing restrictions on early voting.

5.) The closely watched hearing to decide whether Missouri’s sole abortion clinic can keep its license wrapped up Thursday with the emotional testimony of the clinic’s director of surgical services.

6.) Wildfires driven by strong Santa Ana winds raged across Southern California for a fourth day, with a new blaze breaking out early Thursday that destroyed several foothill homes in the city of San Bernardino.

International

7.) The Greek government cannot require parents to declare they are not Orthodox Christians to exempt their children from religious studies, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday.

8.) In a blow to environmental activists, a German court on Thursday shot down a lawsuit brought by three farming families accusing the government of not doing enough to halt climate change and protect their farms.