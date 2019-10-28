Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Justice Department took early appeal steps after a federal judge upheld the legality of the impeachment inquiry led by Congress into President Donald Trump; Another California wildfire sparked in Los Angeles and is threatening multimillion-dollar homes and the Getty Center arts complex; The uncertainty over Brexit could drag on past the end of January, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Justice Department took early appeal steps Monday after a federal judge upheld the legality of the impeachment inquiry led by Congress into President Donald Trump.

2.) Under fire over the process, House Democrats said Monday they will unveil a resolution this week outlining the rules and procedures for their impeachment inquiry moving forward.

3.) President Trump blasted Chicago leaders as being weak on crime and compared violence in the nation’s third largest city to war conditions in Afghanistan during remarks at a law enforcement conference Monday.

4.) The onetime deputy under former national security adviser John Bolton could be courting contempt of Congress after he failed to show Monday in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Regional

5.) After a hellish weekend featuring hurricane-force winds that drove an uncontrolled wildfire deeper into California’s Wine Country and whipped up a series of smaller blazes that trapped motorists on major freeways, another fire threatening multimillion-dollar homes and the Getty Center arts complex sparked Monday morning in Los Angeles.

6.) With just over a week left until Virginia voters cast their ballots, a new poll reflects a highly energized, anti-Trump electorate ready to flip both of the state’s legislative chambers blue for the first time in nearly two decades.

International

7.) The uncertainty over Brexit is set to continue for many more weeks, and could drag on until the end of January and even beyond.

8.) Two elections in two distant, and very different, parts of Europe saw the emergence of two similar storylines: Far-right political forces remain strong and pose problems to the ruling coalitions in Germany and Italy.