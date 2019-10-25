Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge in Washington approved the release of secret material from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury; A Dutch journalist was released from jail after being held in contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about a source; Virtually the entire continent of South America is in the throes of drama unseen for a generation, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge in Washington cleared the path Friday for House Democrats to regain momentum lost after the close of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year probe, green-lighting the release of secret material from the investigation’s grand jury.

2.) As Exxon battles New York on charges that its climate change naysaying amounts to securities fraud, Massachusetts fired off its own suit accusing the oil giant of misleading investors.

3.) Amid the White House’s ongoing efforts to stymie the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, House Democrats on Friday subpoenaed three officials who have refused requests to appear before lawmakers voluntarily as part of the investigation.

4.) The Trump International Hotel, located just blocks from the White House, might be going up for sale after years of controversy surrounding conflicts of interest.

International

5.) A Dutch journalist was released from jail Friday after being held in contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about a source.

6.) With political unrest in Chile, Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Bolivia, virtually the entire continent of South America is in the throes of drama unseen for a generation.

Regional

7.) California Governor Gavin Newsom excoriated the state’s largest utility provider Friday after touring the charred remnants in the path of an uncontrolled wildfire that many suspect was started by equipment negligence.



8.) One hundred and fifteen years ago, the New York City subway system opened with a northbound Manhattan ride from the beautiful City Hall station to 145th Street in West Harlem, about nine miles. A ride ran 5 cents, and officials asked the public to give them two days to get things just right.