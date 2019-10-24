Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate Judiciary Committee approved four of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including picks for the Ninth and Second Circuits; Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren landed atop two state polls and a national survey of Democrats; Europe’s highest court clobbered France for nearly a decade’s worth of what it called systematic and persistent pollution violations, and more.

National

1.) The Senate Judiciary Committee approved four of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees on Thursday, including picks for the Ninth and Second Circuits.

2.) After a week of polls indicating former Vice President Joe Biden remains the Democratic front-runner for the 2020 presidential race, Senator Elizabeth Warren got some good news Thursday: She landed atop two state polls and a national survey of Democrats.

3.) Galvanizing the Republican opposition, Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution Thursday that urges Democrats to change how they conduct the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Regional

4.) A rapidly spreading wildfire in Sonoma County is burning out of control, driven by high winds and prompting mass evacuations in California’s wine country.

5.) A class of current and former students of the Detroit public school system urged a Sixth Circuit panel Thursday to reinstate their civil rights case against the state of Michigan for its alleged failure to provide “even a minimally adequate education.”

International

6.) The German economy is slowing down — and possibly entering a recession — and that’s giving rise to calls for the economic locomotive of Europe to start spending more to ward off a crisis.

7.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that it will not hear French supermarket giant Carrefour’s challenge to fines levied against a now-dissolved legal entity that was taken over in a merger.

8.) Europe’s highest court clobbered France on Thursday for nearly a decade’s worth of what it called systematic and persistent pollution violations.