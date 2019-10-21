Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including three drug distributors and one manufacturer reached a $260 million settlement to avoid a highly anticipated bellwether trial over the nationwide opioid epidemic; Facebook announced a new initiative aimed at combating disinformation campaigns on its platform; Environmentalist parties made historic gains in Swiss parliamentary elections, and more.

National

1.) Striking an 11th-hour deal to avoid a highly anticipated bellwether trial over the nationwide opioid epidemic, three drug distributors and one manufacturer reached a $260 million settlement Monday with two Ohio counties.

2.) Facebook announced a new initiative Monday aimed at combating disinformation campaigns on its platform – a bid to protect the integrity of elections in the United States and abroad.

3.) The D.C. Circuit scrutinized the government Monday over the four-hour window it gives power plants to track pollution spewed out by their generators.

4.) A near-record number of Americans cite their own government as the biggest problem in the nation, as the cacophony of House Democrats busy at an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and the daily fallout plays out in headlines.

5.) South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg surged in Iowa while former Vice President Joe Biden held on to a narrow lead among 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, according to a poll released Monday.

International

6.) The Swiss went to the polls for parliamentary elections Sunday and while turnout was down, change was up as environmentalist parties made historic gains.

Science

7.) Classic Belgian beers, some of the most famous ales in the world, are fermented with rare, hybrid yeast species, according to a study published Monday in Nature Ecology and Evolution.

8.) While scientists have already warned about the rapid thawing of permafrost in the Arctic and its release of harmful greenhouse gases, a study published Monday shows that the amount of carbon dioxide released in the air is quickly outpacing the amount Arctic plants take in during their growing season.