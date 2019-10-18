Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the clock for outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry to answer a House subpoena is running down; The Supreme Court agreed to hear an existential challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; A trade conflict between the United States and Europeans got uglier after the Trump administration imposed new tariffs on an array of European goods, and more.

National

1.) Facing scrutiny about his role in Ukraine dealings that have driven a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump, Energy Secretary Rick Perry will resign his office. Before that can happen, the clock for Perry to answer a House subpoena runs down Friday.

2.) Taking up a case that will give its conservative majority another opportunity to press their vision of administrative agency power, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear an existential challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

3.) The Senate confirmed four of President Donald Trump’s nominees to federal district courts this week, while the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced six other nominees.

4.) President Trump’s job approval rating took a hit this quarter to just under 41%, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

Regional

5.) Pointing to its battle against an evasive species and threats posed by climate change, the Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday extended Endangered Species Act protection to a small, colorful fish found only in a handful of Tennessee counties.

6.) More than a decade after his arrest – and over 18 years after the murder of his first California victim – a Los Angeles jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for convicted murderer Michael Gargiulo.

International

7.) A trade conflict between the United States and Europeans got uglier Friday after the Trump administration imposed new tariffs on an array of European goods, many of them luxury items like Scotch malt whiskeys, Italian gourmet cheeses, expensive French wines and Spanish olives.

8.) An institution run by Catholic nuns in western Ireland’s County Galway is now the focus of a government inquiry looking into the deaths of hundreds of children whose bodies were likely buried in a sewage tank at the back of the building.