Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney confirmed that President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to solicit an investigation and also said next year’s G-7 summit will be held at Trump’s golf resort in Miami; The United States and Turkey announced a five-day ceasefire in the invasion of Syria by Turkish forces that has resulted in the slaughter of Kurdish fighters; The British Parliament is set to vote on whether to support a deal struck between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union that would allow the United Kingdom to leave the EU in an orderly fashion on Oct. 31, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) In a stunning pair of press conference reveals Thursday, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney confirmed that President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to solicit an investigation and also said next year’s G-7 summit will be held at Trump’s golf resort in Miami.

2.) The United States and Turkey announced a five-day ceasefire Thursday in the invasion of Syria by Turkish forces that has resulted in the slaughter of Kurdish fighters.

3.) The White House is set to lose an ally Thursday as U.S. ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies before a congressional impeachment inquiry that he opposed President Donald Trump’s plan to use personal attorney Rudy Giuliani as his foreign-policy conduit in Ukraine.

4.) Picking apart flaws in the government’s system of monitoring for bioweapons, a panel of scientists warned House lawmakers Thursday that America is grossly unprepared for a bioterrorist attack.

Regional

5.) Marking the 30th anniversary of the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake and its devastation to buildings, bridges, freeways and lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, California officials on Thursday launched a long-awaited statewide warning system that will send cellphone alerts before earthquakes.

6.) Indiana voters filed a federal lawsuit Thursday seeking the decertification of voting machines they claim are vulnerable to hacking and do not leave a verifiable paper trail, in hopes of replacing the machines ahead of the 2020 election.

International

7.) It’s back to a bitter, complicated and messy Brexit showdown in the House of Commons. On Saturday, the Parliament is set to vote on whether to support a deal struck Thursday between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union that would allow the United Kingdom to leave the EU in an orderly fashion on Oct. 31.

8.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that Jehovah’s Witnesses in Azerbaijan cannot be forced to serve in the military.