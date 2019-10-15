Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Voters have the highest expectations for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s debate performance on Tuesday night, according to a new poll.

2.) The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump hurtled forward Tuesday as Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he would not comply with a subpoena for records demanded by House Democrats.

3.) In June of 2016, in response to one of the worst financial crises in Puerto Rican history, President Barack Obama tapped seven people for an oversight board tasked with consolidating debt and pension liabilities that had ballooned to $120 billion. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court confronted the question of whether the appointees are more accurately thought of as officers of Puerto Rico, skirting the requirements of the Appointments Clause.

4.) Aiming to open up the country’s largest national forest to logging operations, the Trump administration on Tuesday announced plans to roll back federal protections on Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

5.) A large majority of Americans support the creation of a national health insurance plan, according to a new poll.

Regional

6.) Between climate change and the Trump administration’s denial of federal protection this year, things look bleak for the iconic Joshua trees of the Mojave Desert. That’s why an environmental advocacy group on Tuesday asked California to step in and shield the species under state law.

7.) The white Texas police officer who shot and killed a black woman in her home over the weekend is out on bond after being charged with murder, authorities said Tuesday.

Science

8.) Extreme weather in the Arctic in 2018 brought huge amounts of snow that melted slowly and resulted in the reproductive failure of the region’s plants and animals, according to a new study.