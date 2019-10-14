Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including testimony from a former member of President Donald Trump’s national-security team kicked off a whirlwind week of subpoena deadlines and hearings in the House’s impeachment inquiry; Trump said he will sign an executive order to impose economic sanctions against current and former Turkish officials for invading northern Syria; Poland’s ruling conservative nationalist party won parliamentary elections, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) A former member of President Donald Trump’s national-security team is testifying before the committees marshaling the House’s impeachment inquiry on Monday, beginning a whirlwind week of subpoena deadlines and testimony from people at the center of the probe.

2.) Responding to reports that the U.S. Census Bureau is requesting drivers’ license records to verify whether those who take the survey in 2020 are citizens, experts say the predicted drop in participation from immigrants will be the same as if the Supreme Court had not barred the citizenship question in June.

3.) A week after announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region, President Trump said Monday he will soon sign an executive order to impose economic sanctions against current and former Turkish officials for invading northern Syria.

4.) Early primary voters in Iowa are taking a shine to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who leaped over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for third place according to a new poll Monday – placing the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, behind Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Regional

5.) Fort Worth officials on Monday identified the white police officer who shot and killed a black woman in her own home while responding to a welfare call, apologizing repeatedly for her “senseless” death and saying the officer has resigned.

6.) More than 30 Colorado newspapers have folded in the last two decades and about 44% of local reporters lost their jobs. It might seem easy and obvious to say newspapers are dying, but others see new opportunities on the horizon.

International

7.) Poland’s ruling conservative nationalist party won parliamentary elections on Sunday, a result that likely will lead it to seek to exert even more control over the country’s judiciary and deepen a showdown with the European Union.

8.) A Dutch court on Monday sentenced an Afghan asylum seeker to more than 26 years in prison for stabbing two American tourists at an Amsterdam train station last year.