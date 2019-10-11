Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the D.C. Circuit cleared the way for the House Oversight Committee to subpoena eight years of President Donald Trump’s personal financial records; A federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s so-called “public charge” rule in a fiery opinion; A deal on Brexit suddenly appeared more likely after the European Union and the United Kingdom said they will intensify negotiations, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Handing a win to House Democrats on Friday morning, the D.C. Circuit cleared the way for the Committee on Oversight and Reform to subpoena eight years of President Donald Trump’s personal financial records.

2.) Days after skewering the government’s rationale for denying green cards to immigrants on welfare, a federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration’s so-called “public charge” rule in a fiery opinion.

3.) Speaking during a deposition in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine told House investigators Friday that she was forced out of her position in May after President Trump pressured State Department officials to remove her.

4.) President Trump on Friday announced a tentative partial trade deal with China, putting off impending tariffs hikes set to be snapped in place on $250 billion in Chinese goods next week.

Regional

5.) A massive wildfire northwest of Los Angeles grew to around 5,000 acres overnight, whipped up by strong Santa Ana winds and prompting road and school closures Friday morning.

6.) Ohio privacy law prohibits The Associated Press and other news organizations from accessing school records of the Dayton gunman who killed nine people in August to substantiate former classmates’ claims he was suspended in high school for compiling a “hit list” of people he wanted to kill.

International

7.) A deal on Brexit suddenly appeared more likely Friday after the European Union and the United Kingdom said they will intensify negotiations.

8.) A preliminary hearing for two former African officials accused of human rights violations came to a close Friday, and judges on the International Criminal Court must now decide if there is sufficient evidence to hold a trial.