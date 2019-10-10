Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Second Circuit disclosed that Deutsche Bank does not have President Donald Trump’s tax returns; Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials called for a formal investigation of the Trump administration’s focus on environmental violations in California despite other states racking up more compliance violations; European leaders are condemning Turkey’s invasion of Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria, and more.

National

1.) Without disturbing Deutsche Bank’s redactions of tax returns tied to President Donald Trump, the Second Circuit on Thursday struck one prominent name from the list of candidates: Trump’s.

2.) Days after reports emerged that Rudy Giuliani sought profits for Soviet-born real estate entrepreneurs in Ukraine, those two men were arrested at Dulles Airport, heading out of the country with one-way tickets to Vienna.

3.) Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials called for a formal investigation of the Trump administration’s focus on environmental violations in California despite other states racking up more compliance violations.

4.) Americans are showing more animosity toward members of the opposing political party, with the majority of both Republicans and Democrats saying those on the other side of the aisle are too close-minded, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

Regional

5.) As the clock ticks on a deadline for the New York City Council to vote on a controversial new borough jails plan, legislators voted Thursday to pass a proposal they say would force lawmakers to shutter the notorious Rikers Island jail complex by 2026.

6.) The Florida man who shot and killed an unarmed black man in a convenience store parking lot, reigniting the debate over the state’s controversial “stand your ground” law, will serve a 20-year prison sentence, a judge ruled Thursday.

International

7.) European leaders are condemning Turkey’s invasion of Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria and fear it could undermine Europe’s security by leading to a new wave of refugees and Islamic State fighters entering the continent.

8.) The European Union’s policy-making body said Thursday that it has removed the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland, among others, from its watch lists of countries seen as tax havens.