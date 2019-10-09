Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the largest utility in the state of California began cutting off power to large swaths of its customer base in a pre-emptive blackout; Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden for the first time called on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump; A new poll shows the top Democratic candidates for president would all beat Trump in North Carolina if the election was held today, and more.

National

1.) Democratic candidate Joe Biden called on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump for the first time on Wednesday.

2.) Now at the head of the pack among 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, Senator Elizabeth Warren has been furiously rolling out policy proposals over the last week. On Wednesday, she released a new plan for climate justice.

3.) The three top Democratic candidates for president would all beat President Donald Trump in North Carolina if the election was held today, according to a new poll.

4.) American employers advertised slightly fewer job openings in August, an indication that the labor market may be cooling amid economic worries.

Regional

5.) The largest utility in the state of California began cutting off power to large swaths of its customer base Wednesday in a pre-emptive blackout that could affect as many as 800,000 Northern California residents over the next five days.

6.) The city of Sacramento will pay $2.4 million to the children of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man shot and killed by police in 2018, under a settlement signed Wednesday by a federal judge.

International

7.) Italy’s Parliament on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to reduce its number of parliamentarians by more than one-third to cut costs and make government more efficient, but critics warn that doing so will not save much money and will damage representative democracy.

8.) Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno announced a curfew Tuesday and moved the seat of government outside the capital, Quito, as hundreds of thousands of protesters paralyzed the country with road closures and calls for a general strike.