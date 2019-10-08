Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom on reaching a Brexit deal appeared to be at risk of breaking down; The Justice Department asked a federal judge not to look to the history books in deciding whether to hand over secret material from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to a House panel; Attorneys representing two gay men and one transgender woman fired from their jobs urged the Supreme Court to rule that federal laws prohibiting discrimination because of sex cover their clients, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Justice Department urged a federal judge Tuesday not to look to the history books in deciding whether to hand over secret material from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to the House Judiciary Committee, saying the court in 1974 was wrong to release grand jury evidence during Watergate.

2.) Attorneys representing two gay men and one transgender woman fired from their jobs urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that federal laws prohibiting discrimination because of sex cover their clients.

3.) Lower gasoline costs pushed down wholesale prices in September, another sign of low inflation that is fueling speculation the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates for a third time this year.

Regional

4.) Dallas police on Tuesday named three suspects in the shooting death of a prosecution witness in the murder trial of former cop Amber Guyger, denying police were involved and saying his killing is not connected to the closely watched case.

5.) A federal judge on Tuesday refused to sign off on a $3 million deal that would excuse Pacific Gas and Electric from completing more than 2,000 community service hours as part of its criminal sentence for violations related to the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion.

International

6.) Talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom on reaching a Brexit deal appeared to be at risk of breaking down on Tuesday, according to British media reports.

7.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that denying journalists access to centers for asylum seekers violates their right to freedom of expression.

8.) Josep Borrell, Spain’s Socialist foreign minister and the man tapped to become the European Union’s next chief of foreign policy, is urging Europe to become more assertive on the world stage.