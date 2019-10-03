Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump doubled down on the conduct that brewed an impeachment probe and said China and Ukraine should investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family; Trump visited the country’s largest retirement community in one of his first public appearances since the House of Representatives began its impeachment inquiry; The European Union’s highest court ruled that nations can order Facebook to remove content from its platform worldwide, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Doubling down on the conduct that brewed an impeachment probe, President Donald Trump said Thursday that China and Ukraine should investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

2.) President Trump visited the country’s largest retirement community on Thursday to announce new Medicare proposals, one of his first public appearances since the House of Representatives began its impeachment inquiry.

3.) A growing number of Americans – including Republicans – are disenchanted with the president’s conduct during the Ukraine-Biden episode, according to a new poll.

Regional

4.) A hard-boiled detective story it wasn’t. The facts underlying a case argued Thursday before the Tennessee Supreme Court started out more as a bake-until-golden-brown tale.

5.) Appearing before San Diego Superior Court’s presiding judge Thursday, the 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a synagogue congregant during the sacred Jewish holiday of Passover this past spring pleaded not guilty to murder and hate crime charges.

6.) California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday authorizing local school boards to close charter schools or block them from opening if they impede neighborhood schools from operating or don’t serve all students equitably.

International

7.) The European Union’s highest court ruled Thursday that nations can order Facebook to remove content from its platform worldwide.

8.) Settling a years-long dispute, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that denying the Holocaust happened is not protected expression under Europe’s human rights convention.