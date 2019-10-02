Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the House Oversight Committee warned the White House to expect a formal subpoena for records related to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky; Trump lashed out against California Democrats for attempting to give voters access to his tax returns before the March primary; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued what his government called a “final offer” to the European Union on Brexit, and more.

National

1.) Ratcheting up the impeachment inquiry, the head of the House Oversight Committee warned the White House on Wednesday to expect a formal subpoena for records related to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky.

2.) With a court ruling in tow that helps keep his finances secret, President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday against California Democrats for attempting to give voters access to his tax returns before the March primary.

3.) Any business connections former Vice President Joe Biden or his son may have had with Ukraine is not changing the minds of Democratic voters, according to a new poll.

Regional

4.) The jury that convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder began deliberating her sentence Wednesday after listening to emotional testimony about her character and that of the unarmed black neighbor she shot and killed after mistaking his apartment for her own.

5.) A planned year-long study of methane emissions in the booming West Texas oil patch aims to paint a clearer picture of just how much of the climate change-causing pollutant is escaping from oil and gas sites.

International

6.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday issued what his government called a “final offer” to the European Union on Brexit, but his proposal allowing Northern Ireland to break away from EU rules was frostily received by his European counterparts and set the stage for continued uncertainty.

7.) A British appeals court ushered forward a class action Wednesday alleging that Google secretly tracked the internet activity of more than 4 million users of Apple iPhones for six months.

8.) The U.S. can impose $7.5 billion in tariffs on goods from the European Union in an ongoing aircraft subsidy dispute, the World Trade Organization said Wednesday, setting the stage for another trade war.