Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the acting director of U.S. intelligence said executive privilege concerns pushed him to seek White House guidance on keeping secret a whistleblower complaint that has fueled an impeachment probe against President Donald Trump; The future of Trump’s choice for a seat on the Fifth Circuit is uncertain after multiple Republicans have spoken out against his nomination; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to apologize for yet another performance in Parliament that saw him ruthlessly attacking opponents and provoking outrage, and more.

National

1.) Under fire about his role in keeping secret a whistleblower complaint that has fueled an impeachment probe against President Donald Trump, the acting director of U.S. intelligence told House lawmakers Thursday that executive privilege concerns pushed him to seek the administration’s guidance.

2.) The future of President Donald Trump’s choice for a seat on the Fifth Circuit is uncertain after multiple Republicans have spoken out against his nomination.

3.) The Senate voted 53-44 on Thursday to confirm Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as the next head of the Department of Labor.

4.) Passing a budget that will fund the government through November, the Senate on Thursday included financial support for farmers meant to offset tariffs from the ongoing trade war with China.

Regional

5.) The prosecution rested Thursday in the murder trial of fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after disputing claims that she tried to help the unarmed black man she shot after mistaking his apartment for her own.

6.) Attorneys for Infowars personality Alex Jones appeared before Connecticut’s high court Thursday to contest sanctions Jones faces in his court battle with victims of the Newtown school shooting, a massacre he denies ever occurred.

International

7.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under pressure Thursday to apologize for yet another performance in Parliament that saw him ruthlessly attacking opponents and provoking outrage in his bullish drive to force the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the end of October.

8.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that the CEO of a Hungarian oil and gas company cannot bring his fight against Croatia prosecutors to the court because he hasn’t exhausted his legal options in the Croatian judicial system.