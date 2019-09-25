Latest Headlines 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s administration released a call record showing he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation tied to his potential 2020 election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden; The Senate voted to end Trump’s declaration of a national emergency and stop the diversion of military funds to pay for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border; A United Nations report forecasts that Earth will see three feet in sea-level rises by 2100 unless we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

1.) Facing a newly launched impeachment inquiry in Congress, President Donald Trump’s administration released a call record Wednesday showing he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation tied to his potential 2020 election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) The Senate voted 54-41 Wednesday to end President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency and stop the diversion of military funds to pay for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, setting up another veto showdown.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3.) As nominees to the Ninth and Second Circuits sailed through their nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Democrats on the panel zeroed in on a nominee for a Missouri federal court over her work on anti-abortion litigation.

(Scott Mason/The Winchester Star via AP)

4.) In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, a coalition of states led by California accused the Trump administration of ditching science to boost corporate profits through its proposed overhaul of the Endangered Species Act.

Regional

(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

5.) A Texas judge barred explosive testimony Wednesday by a lead investigator who said he believes fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger did not commit a crime when she entered the wrong apartment and killed the unarmed black man inside.

(CNS Photo/Josh Russell) 

6.) Blasting courthouse immigration raids as antithetical to public safety, New York prosecutors announced a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the Department of Homeland Security.

International

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

7.) Earth will see three feet in sea-level rises by 2100 unless we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, a Wednesday report from the United Nations forecasts.

(Koen Van Well/Pool photo via AP)

8.) A preliminary hearing in the International Criminal Court to decide whether to hold a trial for two former African officials accused of human rights violations was halted abruptly Wednesday, as the judges called for written responses from prosecutors.

Return To Top
Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.com
%d bloggers like this: