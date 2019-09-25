Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s administration released a call record showing he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation tied to his potential 2020 election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden; The Senate voted to end Trump’s declaration of a national emergency and stop the diversion of military funds to pay for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border; A United Nations report forecasts that Earth will see three feet in sea-level rises by 2100 unless we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and more.

National

1.) Facing a newly launched impeachment inquiry in Congress, President Donald Trump’s administration released a call record Wednesday showing he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation tied to his potential 2020 election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

2.) The Senate voted 54-41 Wednesday to end President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency and stop the diversion of military funds to pay for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, setting up another veto showdown.

3.) As nominees to the Ninth and Second Circuits sailed through their nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Democrats on the panel zeroed in on a nominee for a Missouri federal court over her work on anti-abortion litigation.

4.) In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, a coalition of states led by California accused the Trump administration of ditching science to boost corporate profits through its proposed overhaul of the Endangered Species Act.

Regional

5.) A Texas judge barred explosive testimony Wednesday by a lead investigator who said he believes fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger did not commit a crime when she entered the wrong apartment and killed the unarmed black man inside.

6.) Blasting courthouse immigration raids as antithetical to public safety, New York prosecutors announced a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the Department of Homeland Security.

International

7.) Earth will see three feet in sea-level rises by 2100 unless we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, a Wednesday report from the United Nations forecasts.

8.) A preliminary hearing in the International Criminal Court to decide whether to hold a trial for two former African officials accused of human rights violations was halted abruptly Wednesday, as the judges called for written responses from prosecutors.