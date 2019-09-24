Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that House Democrats will launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump; The Trump administration threatened to withhold highway funding and other federal grants from California over its “chronic air quality problems”; Google scored a major overseas victory as Europe’s highest court ruled that the “right to be forgotten” online only applies inside the European Union, and more.

National

1.) Spurred by reports that President Donald Trump enlisted the aid of Ukraine to dig up political dirt on his 2020 election rival Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that House Democrats will launch an impeachment inquiry into the president.

2.) Amid a growing dispute over climate change and vehicle emissions standards, the Trump administration on Tuesday threatened to withhold highway funding and other federal grants from California over its “chronic air quality problems.”

3.) After days of speculation about the contents of a secretive whistleblower complaint reportedly involving a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump said a transcript of the call will be released Wednesday.

4.) Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders released a new plan Tuesday to tax the “extreme wealth” of the top 0.1% of U.S. households, which he says would help pay for his flagship Medicare for All health care proposal.

International

5.) Google scored a major overseas victory Tuesday, as Europe’s highest court ruled that the “right to be forgotten” online only applies inside the European Union.

6.) Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a major blow Tuesday when the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruled that he unlawfully persuaded the Queen to suspend Parliament in an effort to usher in Brexit.

7.) Lifting a $33 million tax penalty against Starbucks, Europe’s second highest court annulled a decision Tuesday that said the Netherlands gave the coffee giant illegal aid.

8.) The European General Court ruled Tuesday that HSBC does not have to pay a $37 million fine brought by antitrust regulators who found that the London-based bank and several other financial institutions worked together to manipulate prices on the EU futures market.