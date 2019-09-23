Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former Vice President Joe Biden began the year as the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and remains so as summer turns to fall; The Ninth Circuit heard arguments on whether Led Zeppelin lifted the chords in “Stairway to Heaven” from another group’s song and if that warranted a second trial; The defense team for one of two former Central African Republic officials accused of crimes against humanity began presenting their case during a preliminary hearing before the International Criminal Court, and more.

National

1.) The size of the field of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to run against President Donald Trump spawned much hand-wringing in the early days of the campaign. But 10 months out from the Democratic Convention, the race is characterized more by consistency than volatility as former Vice President Joe Biden began the year as the front-runner and remains so as summer turns to fall.

2.) The hauntingly spare opening to Led Zeppelin’s rock epic “Stairway to Heaven” and copyright law were on the minds of the en banc Ninth Circuit on Monday morning, which heard arguments on whether the British band lifted the chords from another group’s song and if that warranted a second trial.

3.) The Seventh Circuit was critical Monday of MillerCoors’ false advertising claims against Anheuser-Busch over multimillion-dollar Bud Light advertisements claiming that Miller Lite and Coors Lite contain corn syrup, pointing out that Miller itself lists corn syrup as an ingredient in its beers.

4.) Just more than three years after his original conviction, former JPMorgan Chase banker Sean Stewart was found guilty Monday of participating in a father-son insider-trading conspiracy.

Regional

5.) On the first day of her murder trial, prosecutors accused a white former Dallas cop of being distracted by sexually charged messages with her police partner leading up to her fatally shooting a black neighbor in his own apartment that she mistook for her own.

6.) Michigan’s top prosecutor said Monday that a city clerk in a Detroit suburb altered records tied to absentee ballots cast in last year’s general election to make it look like they did not have valid signatures.

International

7.) The defense team for one of two former Central African Republic officials accused of crimes against humanity began presenting their case Monday during a preliminary hearing before the International Criminal Court, arguing there is not sufficient evidence to hold a trial.

Science

8.) In the wake of climate warming that threatens to destroy African farmers’ crops, a team of Penn State scientists on Monday unveiled a new artificial intelligence tool in a cellphone app that can predict crop growth and help protect vital food supplies from intensifying heat.