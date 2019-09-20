Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including California and 22 other states filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking a Clean Air Act waiver that allowed the Golden State to set emissions rules that are stricter than the federal government; President Donald Trump announced six new judicial nominees, including two to seats on the once reliably liberal Ninth Circuit and four to federal courts in California; The Trump administration signed an immigration agreement with El Salvador that could allow the United States to send asylum seekers who arrive at the southern border to the Central American country, and more.

National

1.) Escalating a battle over states’ rights and against climate change, California and 22 other states filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the Trump administration for revoking a Clean Air Act waiver that allowed the Golden State to set emissions rules that are stricter than the federal government.

2.) President Donald Trump announced six new judicial nominees on Friday, including two to seats on the once reliably liberal Ninth Circuit and four to federal courts in California.

3.) The House of Representatives approved a bill Friday that would bar clauses in contracts that force people to go into arbitration if they raise employment, consumer, antitrust or civil rights claims against companies.

4.) The Trump administration on Friday signed an immigration agreement with El Salvador that could allow the United States to send asylum seekers who arrive at the southern border to the Central American country, which ranks as one of the most dangerous in the world.

5.) Saying, “It’s clearly not my time,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday quit the race for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

6.) A federal judge denied a bid by food and beverage giant Nestle to toss a consumer class action claiming the company violated federal and state laws by applying its unverified “No GMO” label to products.

Regional

7.) Three major candidates for Louisiana governor sparred Thursday night in their first debate of the season. Early voting in the Oct. 12 primaries begins next week with a runoff election between the two top candidates set for Nov. 16.

8.) Tropical Depression Imelda gave Houston a needed reprieve Thursday night after a chaotic day that saw first responders rescuing hundreds of drivers stranded by floodwaters.