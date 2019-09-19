Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge temporarily barred California from enforcing a law enacted to force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns in order to appear on the state’s upcoming primary ballot; The son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia defended his record from Senate Democrats who said his history representing large companies in court should disqualify him from leading the Labor Department; A new poll shows President Trump’s approval ratings rose slightly from last month while partisanship is at an all-time high, and more.

National

1.) Delivering a legal win for President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Thursday temporarily barred California from enforcing a law enacted to force the president to release his tax returns in order to appear on the state’s upcoming primary ballot.

2.) Hours after filing a federal lawsuit to avert yet another subpoena on Thursday, President Trump faced down another deadline for his accounting company Mazars to turn over his tax returns. Once again, his legal gambit worked—at least in the short term.

3.) President Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Labor, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, defended his record on Thursday from Senate Democrats who said his history representing large companies in court should disqualify him from the position.

4.) President Trump’s approval ratings rose slightly from last month while partisanship is at an all-time high, according to a new poll.

Regional

5.) With its size and power, California is ready for a battle royale with the Trump administration over control of car pollution rules. Transportation and legal experts at the state’s universities say the law and the market are on California’s side.

6.) Amplifying the call from Badger State liberals for stricter gun control measures, Wisconsin Democrats introduced new red-flag legislation Thursday with the backing of the governor and state attorney general, but the measure is unlikely to pass the GOP-controlled Legislature.

International

7.) A preliminary hearing began Thursday in the International Criminal Court to determine if there is enough evidence to hold a trial against two former African officials accused of leading Christian militia members and directing attacks on Muslim civilians.

8.) Wild bird populations in the United States and Canada have shrunk by 2.9 billion, or one in four, in the last 50 years, according to a new study published Thursday.