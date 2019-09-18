Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) American sanctions against Iran will tighten Wednesday, after a tweet from President Donald Trump and a week of speculation. “I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!” Trump tweeted.

2.) President Trump on Wednesday said he will appoint a State Department envoy as his new national security adviser, after John Bolton’s departure from the White House last week.

3.) The Federal Reserve cut interest rates Wednesday for the second time in as many months in an effort to continue the longest economic expansion on record amid President Donald Trump’s trade war and fears of a global slowdown.

4.) Existing U.S. environmental policy provides them no comfort. They feel outrage. They feel anger. They wrestle with hopelessness and feel abandoned. But the youth activists who testified before Congress Wednesday do not feel so defeated in their fight to combat the climate crisis that they have given up. They are only just beginning.

International

5.) Tech giant Apple continued its fight Wednesday against a demand for $14 billion in back taxes from the European Union, arguing alongside Ireland in the European General Court that EU regulations on corporate tax are “untethered from reality.”

6.) Canada’s six-week election season has begun, and both incumbent Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative challenger Andrew Scheer are facing some uncomfortable questions.

Regional

7.) Defying the wishes of gig economy giants like Uber and Lyft, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a contentious bill into law Wednesday that makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors and deny them benefits.

8.) Loretta Tillman, 60, remembers her first day of fifth grade in 1970, when she and about 50 other black students arrived at a previously all-white school on the Southside of Richmond, Virginia.