Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Second Circuit ruled that the judiciary has the power to reduce incentives for government officials “currying favor” with President Donald Trump by visiting his restaurants and hotels; Pacific Gas and Electric agreed to pay $11 billion to insurers that covered losses for Northern California wildfires in 2017 and 2018; The D.C. Circuit struck down an Environmental Protection Agency regulation that requires states to lower emissions that can flow across state lines and hurt the air quality of their neighbors downwind, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Putting teeth into anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution, the Second Circuit found on Friday morning that the judiciary has the power to reduce incentives for government officials “currying favor” with President Donald Trump by visiting his restaurants and hotels.

2.) Finding the rule falls short of standards set out in a federal clean air law, the D.C. Circuit on Friday struck down an Environmental Protection Agency regulation that requires states to lower emissions that can flow across state lines and hurt the air quality of their neighbors downwind.

3.) The D.C. Circuit heard arguments Friday in a lengthy legal battle entangling Washington federal courts over the issue of so-called dark money campaign contributions.

4.) The much anticipated three-way showdown between Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders dominated the start of the third Democratic debate Thursday night, putting the clear ideological split among the front-runners on full display with the top polling candidates on stage for the first time of the primary season.

5.) Since President Barack Obama’s Hope T-shirts went viral in 2008, campaign merchandise has scaled from niche buttons into a multimillion-dollar industry spanning beyond the apparel aisle to pet supplies, kitchenware and debate watch-party kits.

6.) Former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal that ensnared wealthy parents, business executives and coaches.

Regional

7.) In its second major settlement over wildfire claims, Pacific Gas and Electric agreed Friday to pay $11 billion to insurers that covered losses for Northern California wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

8.) The California Senate passed a robust consumer protection law Friday that limits the amount of interest payday lenders can charge their customers.