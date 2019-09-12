Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) The Trump administration Thursday formally rolled back a major Obama-era policy that brought under federal protection many streams and wetlands across the U.S.

2.) A poll released Thursday indicates a deep divide between Democrats and Republicans on how they view the Trump administration’s handling of climate change and energy policy.

3.) All cities and counties in the United States will be able to participate in a potential settlement of their lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, a federal judge ruled.

4.) The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday formally outlined how it will conduct its investigation into whether to begin official impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, even as Democrats struggle to define where they are in that process.

Regional

5.) Calling the law vague with a “complex and punitive regulatory scheme,” a federal judge issued an injunction Thursday temporarily halting the implementation of a Tennessee law designed to regulate voter registration drives.

6.) A grand jury in Texas delivered a capital murder indictment Thursday against the suspect in last month’s deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

Science

7.) Scientists for years have believed neonicotinoid pesticides are responsible for catastrophic declines in the bee population, but a new study indicates one type of poison could also be responsible for the dramatic decline in migrating birds.

8.) High levels of toxic pollutants – including ones banned decades ago – have been observed in the skin and blubber of bottlenose dolphins living in the English Channel, according to a new study.