Top CNS stories for today including the House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week on a resolution that will clarify the boundaries of its probe into whether to begin formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump; A federal judge restored a nationwide block of a Justice Department rule that makes asylum seekers ineligible for refugee status unless they applied for and were denied asylum in Mexico or another country passed en route to the United States; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is contemplating ways to defy Parliament’s passage of a bill aimed at delaying Brexit, and more.

National

1.) The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week on a resolution that will clarify the boundaries of its probe into whether to begin formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

2.) The U.S. Air Force said it will begin a review of its layover guidelines, as President Donald Trump denied knowing that crew members stayed overnight at his resort in Scotland while on their way to a routine mission in Kuwait in March.

3.) Citing the need to “maintain uniform immigration policy,” a federal judge on Monday restored a nationwide block of a Justice Department rule that makes asylum seekers ineligible for refugee status unless they applied for and were denied asylum in Mexico or another country passed en route to the United States.

4.) The International Union of Police Associations endorsed President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign Monday, saying he has done more for law enforcement in the past two and a half years than former President Barack Obama had done in eight.

5.) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris took aim Monday at the criminal justice system with her latest campaign plank, proposing to eliminate cash bail, private prisons and the death penalty.

6.) Americans remain divided on assault weapons policies even as they largely agree on background checks, according to a new poll published Monday.

International

7.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is contemplating ways to defy Parliament’s passage of a bill Monday aimed at delaying Brexit – even if that might mean dangerously skirting the law or even breaking it.

8.) The Netherlands has seen a fivefold increase in British investments as the deadline approaches for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, according to the Dutch government.