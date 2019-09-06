Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Department of Justice launched an antitrust probe into a deal struck by California and four automakers to boost fuel efficiency; The American economy added a somewhat disappointing 130,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate held steady at a healthy 3.7%; Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a rare victory when a legal challenge against his controversial decision to suspend Parliament was shot down by a British court, and more.

National

1.) The fight between California and the Trump administration over carbon emissions and fuel economy standards took another twist Friday, with the U.S. Department of Justice launching an antitrust probe into a deal struck by the Golden State and four automakers to boost fuel efficiency.

2.) The American economy added a somewhat disappointing 130,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate held steady at a healthy 3.7% for the third month in a row.

3.) Ordering the EPA to reconsider renewable fuel standards it set for 2018, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that the agency failed to consider how the policy affects endangered species.

4.) The Trump administration on Friday rolled out more sanctions against Cuba, limiting the amount of money Cuban-Americans can send to family members on the island nation.

5.) A group of eight states and the District of Columbia are launching an antitrust probe of Facebook, New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed Friday.

6.) Expanding their investigation into President Donald Trump’s business dealings and potential violations of anti-corruption rules, House Democrats have demanded travel expenditure records from Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Ireland this week that included a stay at a Trump resort.

International

7.) Boris Johnson has acted like John Bull in a china shop this week as he’s rampaged through the House of Commons and across the political stage of a stunned United Kingdom.

8.) Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a rare victory Friday when a legal challenge against his controversial decision to suspend Parliament was shot down by a British court.