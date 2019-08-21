Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration announced a new rule that will remove limits on how long the government can detain immigrant children; The Congressional Budget Office predicted that the federal deficit will average $1.2 trillion between 2020 and 2029; U.S. trade officials announced a tentative deal with Mexican growers that will head off implementation of a 25% tariff on tomato crops, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) In a move certain to spur legal challenge, the Trump administration announced a new rule Wednesday that will remove limits on how long the government can detain immigrant children, ensuring that families who arrive at the southern border can be held together.

2.) The Congressional Budget Office predicted Wednesday that the federal deficit will average $1.2 trillion between 2020 and 2029, causing the federal debt to rise to levels not seen since just after World War II.

3.) More than a dozen Democratic presidential candidates made their pitch to union members at the Iowa AFL-CIO convention Wednesday, and the organization’s leader set the stage by saying, “The path to the nomination and to the White House runs through the labor movement.”

4.) Joe Biden’s pitch to the American electorate is that he is the most pragmatic choice to beat President Donald Trump in 2020. A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday bolsters that argument, with respondents favoring the former vice president over the current occupant of the White House 42% to 35%.

Regional

5.) Jurors heard opening arguments Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a Florida man who shot and killed an unarmed black man in a convenience store parking lot and reignited the debate over the state’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

6.) The judge overseeing the criminal trial in the deadly 2016 fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse artist collective in Oakland, California, modified a gag order prohibiting defense attorneys from speaking to the press but kept in place a ban on disclosing anything about the dismissal of three jurors for misconduct.

International

7.) Brazil’s Amazon rainforests – the so-called lungs of planet Earth – are being scorched by fire and a new report shows the infernos raging there have hit an all-time high.

8.) U.S. trade officials announced a tentative deal with Mexican growers Tuesday night that will head off implementation of a 25% tariff on tomato crops.