Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump confirmed he is considering a temporary payroll tax cut to boost the economy; Former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden has solidified his lead over the field of candidates for the Democratic nomination; A young rape victim whose miscarried baby died at birth was found not guilty of first-degree murder in El Salvador, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he is considering a temporary payroll tax cut to boost the economy, as more Americans grow concerned about the possibility of a recession ahead of the 2020 election.

2.) Former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden has solidified his lead over the field of candidates for the Democratic nomination, restoring double-digit increases over his closest competitors in a Tuesday poll.

3.) Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro became the 10th candidate to secure a spot in the September primary debate after reaching both the 130,000-donor requirement and polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee, his campaign said Tuesday.

Regional

4.) Nearly 1,500 Georgia voters say the system the state’s top election official has chosen to replace outdated digital voting machines in time for the 2020 presidential primaries was not properly vetted and could pose security risks.

5.) Senator Martha McSally has been in office since January, filling the seat left vacant after the death of Senator John McCain, but Tuesday poll numbers show McSally losing that office next November to her Democratic opponent, former astronaut Mark Kelly.

6.) In a welcome change of pace after back-to-back historic wildfire seasons, the number of fires and total acres burned through August in California is down drastically compared to recent years.

International

7.) A young rape victim whose miscarried baby died at birth was found not guilty of first-degree murder Monday in El Salvador, which prosecutes miscarriages as homicides. Prosecutors in her retrial sought a sentence of 40 years.

8.) Argentina’s primary elections shocked the nation this month, as President Mauricio Macri and his right-wing coalition was trounced by the left, 47% to 33%. Voting is obligatory in Argentina; primary voters chose candidates for the Oct. 27 general election.