Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including California sued to stop the Trump administration’s new rule that allows the government to deny green cards to people relying on some forms of public assistance; The Ninth Circuit thwarted the White House by denying its request to stay a block of a rule making all asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border ineligible for refugee status unless they were denied protection in a country they passed along the way; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to impart a domestic-terrorism label on mass shootings by white supremacists is earning accolades from political and activist leaders, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Painting it as an economic threat and a cruel attack on immigrants, California sued Friday to stop the Trump administration’s new rule that allows the government to deny green cards to people relying on some forms of public assistance.

2.) The Ninth Circuit thwarted the Trump administration Friday by denying its request to stay a lower court’s block of a rule making all asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border ineligible for refugee status unless they applied for and were denied protection in a country they passed along the way.

3.) Former El Paso congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke assailed President Donald Trump on Friday in a newly released plan to combat white supremacy and gun violence in America, calling for a nationwide gun registry and a mandatory buyback program for assault-style weapons.

4.) Taking their time like the proverbial tortoise, federal prosecutors are said to have brought charges against a man who was spotted three years ago laying 1,000 turtle traps outside downtown Atlanta.

Regional

5.) In an aggressive push to address the crises brought about by climate change, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Friday aimed at powering the Badger State with 100% clean, carbon-free energy by 2050.

6.) Growers in California’s Central Valley, famous for transforming patches of desert into the world’s most productive farmland, suffered during a recent stretch scientists mark as the Golden State’s driest on record. They want to be ready for the next time.

7.) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to impart a domestic-terrorism label on mass shootings by white supremacists is earning accolades from political and activist leaders.

8.) A Virginia chapter of the NAACP filed a federal lawsuit Friday against a Richmond-area school district for using the names of Confederate leaders on two school buildings, claiming it forces black students to support a legacy of oppression.