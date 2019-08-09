Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a 2016 deposition with alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre darkens the doors of two U.S. presidents with testimony about their sex-offender connections; President Donald Trump pledged that the National Rifle Association will have a seat at the table for discussions about implementing stricter background checks for Americans buying guns; Bail agents are fighting back with a double-edged attack on a law that abolishes bail in California, and more.

National

1.) In an avalanche of files made public Friday, a 2016 deposition with alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre darkens the doors of two U.S. presidents with testimony about their sex-offender connections.

2.) President Donald Trump said Friday morning that the House and Senate are in serious discussions about implementing stricter background checks for Americans buying guns, and also pledged that the National Rifle Association will have a seat at the table.

3.) When Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada became a Nogales, Arizona, police patrolman in 1966, about 80% of the people in the county jail on any given day were Mexican nationals. Now it’s about 1%.

4.) Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s challenge in his appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Friday was to set himself apart from the crowded field of contenders who are barnstorming across Iowa this week. He did that by talking about how he would not make America great again, but make America better.

5.) Warning that “time is running out to get it right,” South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg unveiled a plan Friday to promote affordable, expansive health care for rural Americans and Native American tribes.

6.) U.S. wholesale prices increased by only 0.2% in July, another indication of the mild inflation pressures that drove the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates last week.

Regional

7.) The Texas Democratic Party sued a conservative activist, demanding a recording of a meeting he had with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen in which Bonnen allegedly made a quid pro quo offer, in violation of the Texas Election Code.

8.) Facing an existential threat to their industry, bail agents are fighting back with a double-edged attack on a law that abolishes bail in California.