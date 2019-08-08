Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday gave Iowa State Fair visitors a sample of the major themes he is hitting on the presidential campaign trail, including some Trump-bashing and promises of universal health care and restoring middle-class values in an appearance before a standing room-only crowd.

2.) Andrew McCabe, who served as the FBI’s second-highest official, claims in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the agency fired him on the same night he planned to retire after he refused to swear personal allegiance to President Donald Trump.

3.) With the recent dissipation of El Nino, the Atlantic Ocean is now predicted to see more hurricanes than normal this year, according to an assessment by government meteorologists.

4.) Who will win the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 is anyone’s guess, but one thing seems to be shaping up clearly: Iowa caucus-goers want their candidate chiefly to stand up to President Trump.

5.) In perhaps one of the key states to President Trump’s re-election strategy, the president is facing major backlash from voters, a new poll suggests.

Regional

6.) Nine conservation groups sued the Trump administration in federal court, challenging a land swap between the Department of Interior and the Alaska Native King Cove Corporation that would put a road through the heart of Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

7.) Rejecting arguments that Facebook users suffered no “concrete harm” by having their facial data mapped and stored, the Ninth Circuit advanced a $35 billion class action against the social media giant Thursday.

8.) The Utah Supreme Court dismissed a petition brought by voters against the Utah Legislature fighting a last-minute law passed in a special session to replace a voter-approved medical marijuana initiative.