Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump was met by protesters at the site of a mass shooting who urged him to do something to stem the tide of gun violence in America; Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves billed himself as “the one true conservative” in the state’s gubernatorial race but did not garner enough votes in the Republican primary to stop a runoff election; This year’s Iowa State Fair will bring in Democratic presidential candidates eager to plunge into the sweaty crowds and be seen by national media, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump visited the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday to offer condolences before leaving for the site of another massacre in El Paso, Texas, but was met by protesters who urged him to do something to stem the tide of gun violence in America.

2.) The Iowa State Fair is an extravaganza that attracts upwards of 1 million visitors over 11 days for midway thrills, livestock shows, music and every kind of food on a stick imaginable. This year’s fair will also bring in Democratic presidential candidates eager to plunge into the sweaty crowds and be seen by national media.

Regional

3.) Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves billed himself as “the one true conservative” in the state’s gubernatorial race, but he did not garner enough votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary to stop a runoff election.

4.) A Wisconsin-based conservative think tank claims in a federal lawsuit that Democratic Governor Tony Evers has barred its reporters from press events, favoring journalists from left-wing news outlets instead.

5.) Happier to team up in court than on the ballot, two New York political parties have sued to overturn an election law that consolidates political endorsements.

6.) The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to permanently freeze the number of Ubers, Lyfts and other ride-hailing vehicles that drive there.

Science

7.) Astronomers have discovered 39 massive and ancient galaxies that defy current models of the known universe and contain clues about the interactions of black holes with dark matter, a study published Wednesday revealed.

8.) Heat in the ocean, which was nearly boiling 4 billion years ago, may have acted as the force that created the biomolecules needed for life on Earth, scientists said in a study published Wednesday.