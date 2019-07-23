Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Boris Johnson will become the United Kingdom’s next prime minister and lead his country’s difficult Brexit negotiations; President Donald Trump filed a federal lawsuit to block the House Ways and Means Committee from getting his state tax returns after New York lawmakers made it easier for members of Congress to do so; The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed military veteran and Army Secretary Mark Esper as secretary of defense, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Acting as a private citizen, President Donald Trump filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block the House Ways and Means Committee from getting his state tax returns after New York lawmakers made it easier for members of Congress to do so.

2.) Former vice president turned 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday to reform the American criminal justice system, emphasizing crime prevention over incarceration a week before the second round of Democratic debates.

3.) Americans tend to have a baseline knowledge of Christianity, Islam, and atheism, but know far less about Judaism and other religions, Pew researchers reported Tuesday.

4.) The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed military veteran and Army Secretary Mark Esper as secretary of defense, giving the Department of Defense a Senate-confirmed leader for the first time in seven months.

5.) Despite warnings that the move will hurt the poor, the Trump administration pushed a proposal Wednesday to make sure only the truly needy are eligible for food stamps.

International

6.) Boris Johnson, a controversial figure in British, European, and now world politics, will become the United Kingdom’s next prime minister Wednesday and lead his country’s difficult Brexit negotiations.

7.) Any day now Italy’s coalition government — molded from an unlikely alliance of two populist parties drawn from the left and the right — could fall and plunge Europe into a new crisis.

8.) First U.S. embassy personnel in Cuba heard a noise, then they became dizzy and had trouble concentrating. The State Department described the event as a sonic attack, but conflicting evidence surrounding Havana Syndrome has led others to question this conclusion – and the results of brain imaging released Tuesday only deepen the mystery.