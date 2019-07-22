Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump denied reports that the Iranian Intelligence Ministry captured 17 citizens it believes were trained by America’s CIA; A new poll shows President Trump’s approval rating is his strongest yet; The United Kingdom enters a new and unsettling crisis point as former London Mayor Boris Johnson looks set to become the next prime minister, and more.

National

1.) The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced Monday it had captured 17 Iranian citizens it believes were trained by America’s CIA. President Donald Trump took to Twitter hours later to claim the reports were false.

2.) President Trump not only weathered the “send her back” controversy, but according to one poll released Monday his approval rating is the strongest of his presidency.

3.) A majority of U.S. adults believe that trust in both the federal government and fellow Americans has been shrinking, according to a poll released Monday, and most say it is important to reverse those trends.

4.) A federal judge in California has given a cryptocurrency entrepreneur another shot to make his case that AT&T’s negligence allowed hackers to steal $24 million in digital currency.

International

5.) The United Kingdom, already rattled by Brexit and tensions with Iran, enters a new and unsettling crisis point this week with the pending ascendancy of former London Mayor Boris Johnson, the man likely to take over No. 10 Downing Street and become the leader of the world’s fifth-largest economy and one of its strongest militaries.

6.) A Microsoft subsidiary agreed Monday to pay more than $26 million to resolve claims that its employees bribed Hungarian government officials to tie up software-licensing deals.

Science

7.) The structure and size of the Milky Way is a direct result of our galaxy consuming a far smaller galaxy nearly 10 billion years ago, a study revealed Monday.

8.) By studying craters near the poles of Mercury and the moon, scientists have identified what they believe to be millions of metric tons of water trapped as ice according to a study released Monday.