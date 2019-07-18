Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including hundreds of pages of newly unsealed search warrant materials catalog the cover-up that ensued after the “Access Hollywood” tapes shot waves of panic through the Trump campaign; The House of Representatives passed a bill that will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025; The International Criminal Court upheld an order granting $10 million in reparations to hundreds of victims of a former warlord from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and more.

National

1.) Three years after the “Access Hollywood” tapes shot waves of panic through the Trump campaign and the publishers of the National Enquirer, hundreds of pages of new search warrant materials unsealed on Thursday catalog the cover-up that ensued.

2.) Tackling the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, the House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that will raise the wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

3.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved three of President Donald Trump’s nominees to federal district courts, including two to seats on courts in Ohio.

4.) Most Democratic voters feel satisfied with their party’s field of 2020 presidential candidates, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday, as early attention to next year’s race for the White House hit a 30-year high.

5.) Between the decoy passport, his status as a convicted sex offender and untold assets of over half a billion dollars, Jeffrey Epstein had been an unlikely candidate for bail pending trial on sex-trafficking charges before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman made that denial official Thursday.

6.) The Second Circuit on Thursday affirmed the conviction of “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, who has been in federal prison since he was found guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy charges two years ago.

International

7.) The International Criminal Court on Thursday upheld an order granting $10 million in reparations to hundreds of victims of a former warlord from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

8.) The United States downed an Iranian drone that was threatening a U.S. ship in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said Thursday.