Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump again took to Twitter to rebuke four Democratic congresswomen of color and a House resolution condemning his attacks against them; A new poll shows presidential candidate Kamala Harris overtaking front-runner Joe Biden among California Democrats; The International Court of Justice blocked the execution of a former Indian naval officer sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on espionage charges, and more.

National

1.) The morning after the House passed a resolution condemning as racist President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks against four Democratic congresswomen of color, Trump again took to his favorite social media platform Wednesday to rebuke the freshmen lawmakers and the resolution.

2.) A Mississippi federal judge up for a seat on the Fifth Circuit faced tough questions from Republicans on Wednesday, as GOP senators and conservative legal advocacy groups have expressed rare skepticism about one of President Donald Trump’s nominees to a federal appellate court.

3.) Unless he makes another miraculous escape, the notoriously slippery Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Regional

4.) Voters in the Golden State are warming up to Kamala Harris, according to a poll released Wednesday that shows her overtaking front-runner Joe Biden among California Democrats.

5.) With the fate of North Carolina’s voting districts on the line, objections to evidence from a deceased mapmaker’s files dominated the third day of a trial on claims of unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering by Republican lawmakers.

6.) A New York Times article that included allegations of misconduct against an Ohio State University cancer researcher may have been unflattering but it was not defamatory, the Sixth Circuit ruled Wednesday.

International

7.) In a major victory for India, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday blocked the execution of a former Indian navy officer sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on espionage charges.

8.) The International Criminal Court heard closing arguments Wednesday in a preliminary hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to hold a trial over war crimes charges against an accused Islamic militant from Mali.