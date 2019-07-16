Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) Lawyers for Roger Stone faced an incredulous federal judge Tuesday as they fought to lift a gag order that keeps the longtime friend of President Donald Trump from sharing details about his case.

2.) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed a Pennsylvania federal judge to a seat on the Third Circuit over opposition from the state’s Democratic senator, giving the Philadelphia-based appeals court a conservative majority.

3.) Senator Kamala Harris said Tuesday that as president she would implement rate-setting and limits on pharmaceutical industry profits in order to reduce Americans’ out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.

4.) Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke said he raised $3.6 million in the past three months — millions less than second-quarter totals reported by fellow presidential candidates including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

5.) A federal judge on Tuesday ordered embattled R&B star R. Kelly to be held in jail without bond as he awaits trial on racketeering and child pornography charges.

Regional

6.) The Staten Island police officer who killed Eric Garner will not face federal charges, the government announced Tuesday, one day ahead of the five-year anniversary of the shocking chokehold death.

7.) Members of the MS-13 gang committed a string of murders across Southern California in recent years, including gruesome slayings where the gang used machetes to kill victims in a forest near Los Angeles, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

8.) The Environmental Protection Agency was quick to protect water infrastructure systems in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey but didn’t do a good job reaching out to residents of vulnerable communities, according to a report from the agency’s internal watchdog.