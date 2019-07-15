Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration toughened its asylum policy so that all immigrants who pass through another country on their way into the United States are branded ineligible; President Donald Trump continued his racist Twitter attacks against four Democratic congresswomen he told to go back to where they came from; A new poll shows a majority of Americans are not in favor of making Washington, D.C., the nation’s 51st state, and more.

National

1.) Setting fire to the welcome mat and burying its ashes, the Trump administration toughened its asylum policy Monday so that all immigrants who pass through another country on their way into the United States are branded ineligible.

2.) President Donald Trump on Monday continued his racist Twitter attacks against four Democratic congresswomen he told to go back to where they came from, despite the fact that three were born in the U.S., calling on them to apologize for “the terrible things they have said.”

3.) Standing apart from fellow Democratic contenders backing the “Medicare for All,” former Vice President Joe Biden pledged Monday to defend the health care law known as Obamacare at all costs if elected.

4.) Though the idea is gaining momentum within the Democratic Party, a new poll released Monday shows a majority of Americans are not in favor of making Washington, D.C., the nation’s 51st state.

5.) Defying a congressional subpoena, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway refused for the second time Monday to attend a House Oversight Committee hearing on her violations of a federal law limiting the political activities of federal employees.

6.) Pushing to keep Jeffrey Epstein behind bars, U.S. prosecutors said Monday that investigators have uncovered a foreign passport with the wealthy sex offender’s picture and an assumed name.

Science

7.) Coral reefs are dying at epidemic levels around the globe. The Looe Key Reef, south of the Florida Keys, is one such reef that has faced a massive die-off, endangering a critical oceanic ecosystem that supports a complex web of creatures.

8.) Radioactivity from nuclear testing on the Marshall Islands over a half a century ago continues to significantly contaminate the environment, according to a series of studies released Monday.