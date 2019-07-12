Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Alexander Acosta stepped down as President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor after a press conference where he defended his prosecution of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein; The Fourth Circuit ruled that Baltimore cannot buy the silence of victims of police brutality with legal settlements that include a nondisparagement clause; A lawyer for President Trump faced an uphill battle in trying to secure a D.C. Circuit reversal of an order that lets the House subpoena Trump’s financial records, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) On the heels of a press conference where he defended his prosecution of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Alexander Acosta stepped down Friday as President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor.

2.) The conditions at immigrant jails are so heinous, the stench from unwashed children caked in urine, vomit and rancid breast milk so foul, it was hard for adults sent to interview them to sit close as they spoke. “I want to share with you what I heard, saw and smelled,” a clinical professor said Friday before the House Oversight Committee.

3.) A lawyer for President Trump faced an uphill battle Friday in trying to secure a D.C. Circuit reversal of an order that lets the House subpoena Trump’s financial records.

4.) Wholesale prices increased by only 0.1% in June, the same rate as consumer prices, as the Federal Reserve looks ready to slash interest rates this month amid tame inflation pressures.

Regional

5.) The Fourth Circuit ruled 2-1 that Baltimore cannot buy the silence of victims of police brutality with legal settlements that include a nondisparagement clause.

6.) Unfortunately for potential picnic-goers, Denver’s lush parks and predator-free ponds are the perfect habitat for Branta Canadensis – the Canada goose – to thrive. The city and county of Denver hired the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s wildlife service to cull 2,200 fowl during their narrow molting season, including 1,662 birds from city parks.

7.) Complaining that it costs over $600,000 to collect signatures to get on a general election ballot in Texas, the Libertarian Party and others sued the state in federal court Thursday alleging its election laws favor Republicans and Democrats in races for statewide office.

8.) A member of the Virginia House of Delegates has been accused in a federal lawsuit of illegally accessing a former employee’s Facebook, banking and email accounts.