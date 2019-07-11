Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump said he will abandon efforts to add a controversial question to the 2020 census asking about respondents’ citizenship; The House Judiciary Committee voted to issue subpoenas to a litany of current and former Trump administration officials; Local officials mandated evacuations in low-lying areas surrounding New Orleans as a tropical storm approaches, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump said Thursday afternoon he will abandon efforts to add a controversial question to the 2020 census asking about respondents’ citizenship, opting instead to pursue other methods of getting the data.

2.) Ramping up its investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, the House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to issue subpoenas to a litany of current and former Trump administration officials, including the president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

3.) On the cusp of raids set to sweep up thousands of immigrant families on Sunday, resistance to the planned mass arrests have been popping out all over. Even among Immigration and Customs Enforcement rank and file, agents are reportedly voicing unease about arresting babies and young children. Then on Thursday, came the litigation.

4.) U.S. consumer prices rose just 0.1% for the second straight month, signaling inflation is tame as the Federal Reserve looks likely to cut interest rates at the end of July.

Regional

5.) Local officials mandated evacuations Thursday morning in low-lying areas surrounding New Orleans after a system in the Gulf of Mexico, which has since been upgraded to a tropical storm, dumped up to 8 inches of rain on the coastal city in just three hours the day before.

6.) A California judge said he won’t block a lifetime limit on how long judges can continue to work after retirement, finding the cap does not disproportionally impact older judges.

International

7.) The defense team began making their case Thursday in a preliminary hearing before the International Criminal Court to determine whether evidence is strong enough to prosecute a Malian man facing charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

8.) The European General Court annulled two years of sanctions Thursday against former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych and one of his sons.